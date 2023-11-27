JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Are you planning to hit the road for Christmas? If so, you want to make sure that you have a good night’s sleep before you drive.

According to AAA, almost 113 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles away from home over December. Experts at MattressNextDay have some tips for you to make sure you’re well rested before and during your trip.

Adjust the lighting – If you’re hitting the road during the daytime and want to get some sleep, consider packing an eye mask. Just like on a plane, an eye mask can help block out light and create a more comfortable sleep environment.

Fold down your seats – Many cars come equipped with fold-down rear seats that can effectively double as a bed for a quick power nap. Prioritize safety by keeping your seatbelt fastened and create a flat surface in your car’s boot by folding down the rear seats.

Create your DIY pillow – If you don’t have a neck pillow handy, roll up a jacket or bring along a blanket to support your neck and head, ensuring a more comfortable resting position during your long journey.

Share driving duties – When traveling with a group, take turns behind the wheel. Allocate two to three hour shifts.

Plan your caffeine consumption – Be mindful of the timing for a caffeine boost, so caffeine doesn’t interfere with your ability to sleep once you’ve reached your destination.

Proper rest is a preventative measure against the dangers of drowsy driving.