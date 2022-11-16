JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Christmas is just around the corner, and the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is spreading joy to the Mississippi highways this year.

Beginning on Wednesday, November 16, MDOT is inviting everyone to submit the most clever holiday messages for a chance to see them on the agency’s digital message signs (DMS).

The 12 days of messages will revolve around Christmas-themed movies, songs, and characters. However, any local emergency messages and traffic updates automatically override scheduled messages already on the DMS boards.

“MDOT’s 12 Days of Christmas is just another way to engage with the public and spread a little holiday joy,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director.

The winning messages will be displayed starting Wednesday, December 14, and drivers will see a new holiday themed safety message each day with the final one posted on Sunday, December 25.

There is no limit to the number of messages you can submit but below are some guidelines to remember:

The message must relate to traffic safety.

Signs can only accommodate three lines and 21 characters per line, including spaces.

Hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed.

No emojis.

The last day to submit your messages is Wednesday, November 30.