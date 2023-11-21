JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army is in full swing with its largest annual fundraisers and needs your help. Volunteers are needed for the organization’s Red Kettle and Angel Tree campaigns.

“If you’ve never volunteered with The Salvation Army, now is the perfect time to dive in! You’ll be part of something special, making a meaningful impact on so many lives this holiday season,” said Captain Timothy Delaney, Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army. “We’ve got options for everyone, whether you’ve only got an hour, a morning, or a full day to spare.”

Bell ringers are needed for the annual Red Kettle Campaign, which is one of the Salvation Army’s primary fundraising efforts. This year’s goal aims to raise $275,000 to help meet the increased needs.

“We deeply appreciate our volunteers,” said Delaney. “Ringing alongside family, friends, coworkers, or your church group is an easy yet impactful way to bond and give back. Get creative! Engage in friendly workgroup competitions, sing your favorite carols, or spread joy to holiday shoppers.”

Another volunteer opportunity is through the organization’s Angel Tree Program. Last year, the Salvation Army fulfilled the dreams of more than 1,000 children and seniors. You can volunteer to adopt an Angel, manage Angel Tree locations, or assist in sorting and distributing gifts to program participants.

Visit SalvationArmyJackson.org, email timothy.delaney@uss.salvationarmy.org, or call 601-982-4881 to volunteer or learn more about how you can support the Salvation Army.