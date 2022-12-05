JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Fire Department (JFD) kicked off their annual Christmas Toy Drive.

The fire department is seeking the community’s support to assist them with bringing joy to disadvantaged children in Jackson this holiday season. Toys can be dropped off to any one of the city’s 21 fire stations.

Firefighters will host their annual toy drive at the Walmart located at 2711 Greenway Drive, on the following dates: December 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, and 22 between the hours of 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Supporters can stop by and donate a toy during the listed dates and times. The toys will be distributed to the families on December 23 at the Jackson Fire Department Training Academy starting at 9:00 a.m.