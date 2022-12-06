We are back with a few gift ideas just in time for Christmas:
- Van Leeuwen Ice Cream: This company was founded in 2008 in Brooklyn, New York, and now you get their tasty variety of flavors shipped straight to you. Vegan options are also available!
- Afghans by Aftan: This company makes hand-crotcheted goods from clothing, to bumblebees, and much more! Aftan is a Mississippi native who can be found at local markets across the metro.
- Cloudhaven: This company had handmade high-quality fashion jewelry. They have a passion for animal welfare and nature, and an appreciation for the little things. You can find necklaces, bracelets, and more on their website.
- Country Bumkin: This company is a streetwear brand with southern roots. The boot featured in this segment is inspired by Mississippi and even staples of the state on the shoe.
- Water to Go Water Filtration System: This company makes a portable water bottle and filtration system that you can take anywhere you go. The water purification filter eliminates up to 99.9999% of water contaminants and has been proven by lab tests at four different labs on four continents. For more information about testing and products visit their website.