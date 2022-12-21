With just four days left until Christmas, here are some interesting gift ideas that will catch your attention and make your family and friends smile this holiday season:
- Eight Reserve by 818, the new ultra-premium Añejo Reserve from Kendall Jenner’s award-winning 818 Tequila. If someone you love is over 21, loves collecting bottles for interior design, or enjoys Tequila, this is a nice stocking stuffer.
- BYB Mixers (#BalanceYourBuzz), Balance Your Buzz was developed to replenish what alcohol depletes, and you can mix them with the spirit of your choice. The formula keeps you hydrated.
- DNA Vibe, helps you ease the pain of everyday life. I personally used this light therapy tool to reduce inflammation in my knees and felt an immediate difference. This gift is a gift of self-care for you or your loved ones.
- Dr. Plotka’s Mouthwatchers, If you’re looking to take your personal hygiene to the next level, these toothbrushes are a great gift. The brushes are easy to travel with, reduce bacteria, and more.