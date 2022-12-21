BYB Mixers (#BalanceYourBuzz)
With just four days left until Christmas, here are some interesting gift ideas that will catch your attention and make your family and friends smile this holiday season:

  1. Eight Reserve by 818, the new ultra-premium Añejo Reserve from Kendall Jenner’s award-winning 818 Tequila. If someone you love is over 21, loves collecting bottles for interior design, or enjoys Tequila, this is a nice stocking stuffer.
  2. BYB Mixers (#BalanceYourBuzz), Balance Your Buzz was developed to replenish what alcohol depletes, and you can mix them with the spirit of your choice. The formula keeps you hydrated.
  3. DNA Vibe, helps you ease the pain of everyday life. I personally used this light therapy tool to reduce inflammation in my knees and felt an immediate difference. This gift is a gift of self-care for you or your loved ones.
  4. Dr. Plotka’s Mouthwatchers, If you’re looking to take your personal hygiene to the next level, these toothbrushes are a great gift. The brushes are easy to travel with, reduce bacteria, and more.