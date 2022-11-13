JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As families begin shopping for holiday meals, many are noticing how the cost of groceries has gone up. One Jackson leader stepped in to help.

Councilman Brian Grizzell hosted a Crop Drop at Grove Park Community Center to help fight food inflation.

He said as family holiday menu preparations are underway, the event is one way to help cross an item off grocery lists.

“Sweet potatoes are at a premium now. It’s hard to get them and they are at a premium. A lot of residents actually have decided to make a choice between sweet potatoes and collard greens and whatever else they need to make their holiday meal complete. What we are doing here is actually bridging that gap, offering to sweet potatoes. I love sweet potatoes. Everybody loves sweet potatoes. We’re bridging that gap to make sure that holiday meals for families are completely,” said Grizzell.

Those in line received pounds of sweet potatoes that will be used for pies, casseroles, cakes and side dishes this holiday season.