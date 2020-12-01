Jackson Fire Department hosts annual Christmas Toy Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Fire Department will host its annual Christmas Toy Drive.

According to leaders, donors can bring new, unwrapped toys to any of the department’s 21 fire stations in the City of Jackson.

Firefighters will also be at the Walmart on Greenway Drive to collect donations. They will be at the Walmart between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on the following dates:

December 1

December 3

December 8

December 10

December 15

The toys will be distributed to families on December 18, 2020, at the Jackson Fire Department Training Academy, located at 1240 S. Gallatin Street, starting at 9:00 a.m.

