Jackson Fire Dept. offers fireworks safety tips ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People across Mississippi plan to ring in 2022 with fireworks. Leaders with the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) are encouraging neighbors to use fireworks properly.

“We know that the fireworks can be dangerous. They do cause a lot of burns and injuries. They tend not to respect the fireworks, and they accidentally get burned or accidentally create some type of injury to their hand or to the eyes. We just want everyone to be safe and just make sure that everyone makes it from 2021 to 2022,” explained Deputy Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders.

He said fire departments nationwide receive an uptick in calls on holidays when fireworks are part of the tradition.

“We just like for everyone to always follow the manufacturer’s instructions in regards to fireworks. Never try to relight a dud firework, always use an appropriate area when you use fireworks, and you want to ask that the adults make sure that you’re supervising you know, small kids.”

Sanders said neighbors should keep a fire extinguisher, hose or water source nearby in can a fire starts. He also said people should not shoot firearms during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“People tend to use a firearm, but what they don’t realize is that when that bullet goes up, it’s got to come down, and we don’t want any accidental deaths.”

If you plan to celebrate the New Year with fireworks, make sure to check your city’s laws and ordinances.