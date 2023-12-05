JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Fire Department’s (JFD) annual toy drive is underway.

Firefighters will be stationed outside the Walmart off of Highway 18. They’re encouraging people to donate toys for children in need.

“It’s just a blessing for us, and we believe that no child in the City of Jackson is to wake up on Christmas morning without, you know, two to three toys. So, this is our effort. We once again thank everyone who continues to help us in this effort, and we just look for it to be successful as it has been,” said Deputy Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders.

The last day to donate toys will be on December 19, 2023. Donations can also be dropped off at any of the 21 fire stations in Jackson.