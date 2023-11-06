JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is bringing back the Christmas parade in the capital city after people voiced their frustrations in 2022 due to the city not holding a parade.

The theme for the 2023 parade is “Christmas Around the World” and will highlight the diversity of ethnic and religious groups that make up the community.

Jackson leaders are asking all religious organizations from a cultural standpoint, like churches, fraternities, and sororities, to sign up on the city’s website.

Chris Gray, Constituent Services manager for the city, said this year’s parade will look a little different.

“I would like to remind all of our participants that we are not allowing any candies or trinkets to be thrown during the parade. Not any trinkets or candy to be thrown during the parade. This is in an effort to help keep our parade route clean and to not pollute our water systems,” Gray said.

The parade has been scheduled for Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 p.m.