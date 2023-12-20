JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For those hoping to sing or hear Christmas carols, Jackson is the best place to be this holiday season.

Recent findings from Glass Doctor list the capital city as the best place in the US to go caroling. Two other Southern cities; Birmingham, Alabama and Little Rock, Arkansas; also top the list.

Four factors contributed to the city’s overall ranking.

Elevation change 272 feet

Church choirs per 100k people 146.6

Christmas carol interest score 62.7

Has top rated neighborhoods and suburbs

These scores fare well compared to national averages. The average city surveyed had an elevation change of 1180 feet. The average amount of church choirs per 100k residents is 74.6 nationally. The U.S. average Christmas carol interest score is 38.7.

Jackson has the flattest elevation listed of any city in the top ten, as well as the highest carol interest score and number of church choirs. Jackson, Mississippi, located centrally in the Bible Belt, is a mostly flat city with a large number of churches within its metro area.

Some congregations have conducted caroling events for decades. Belhaven University has the oldest singing Christmas tree in the United States.

According to Finance Buzz, the most popular Christmas song in the Mississippi is Here Comes Santa Claus. This song is also the most popular in Michigan.