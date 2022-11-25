JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- “Wobble Wobble Before You Gobble” is the theme for the 2022 Thanksgiving Day 5K Turkey Trot hosted by Greater Bethlehem Temple Church and Girl Trek.

Thanksgiving Day is a day of indulgence and gratitude. But before kicking their feet up under the table, event organizers said getting active with family and friends is a great way to start their holiday.

“We want to start new traditions. We want to get people out of the doors and moving. We want them to, instead of just eating and sitting around and adding all those calories to themselves, get a chance to get out, get outdoors. Enjoy the family time, spend some time with each other and just burn off those calories before they get to eat them,” said 5K organizer Cynthia Thompson.

Waking up early to do the race at their own pace while creating new holiday traditions, participants came from near and far to get moving, with the route going from the church to Iron Horse Grill and back.

First Place Winner, Ivan Zovko said, “Born and raised in Pheonix, Arizona. I live there still now, but my sister-in-law, she has Thanksgiving at her place every year. I come by and visit. I got to eat before. I have to run before I eat all this food.”

Organizers of the 5K emphasized the importance of doing some type of physical activity on Thanksgiving Day, noting that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends at least 30 minutes of exercise a day, which supports mental and physical health while also eliminating potential health risk.