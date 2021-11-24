Jammin’ for the Kids canceled for second year in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Jammin’ for the Kids in Vicksburg has been canceled for a second year due to health concerns.

The Vicksburg Post reported organizers anticipated a large crowd for the fundraiser and wanted to avoid any possible health concerns. However, donations are still being accepted.

Donations will be given to the children of inmates in Vicksburg and Warren County for Christmas. Donation drop-off boxes are located at the following areas:

Front door of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office

Across the street from the Warren County Courthouse

Entrance of River City Rescue on Washington Street

Toney’s Grill and Seafood on U.S. 61 North

Inside The Biscuit Company Restaurant at Grove and Washington Street

Organizers said donations should be dropped off unwrapped. Larger items that may not fit inside a drop-off box can be scheduled to be picked up by River City Rescue by calling (601)-636-6602.

Checks will also be accepted if made out to “Beyond Walls Ministries” and mailed to or dropped off at River City Rescue located at 3625 Washington Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180.