Jenna Bush Hager speaks at Mistletoe Marketplace luncheon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Junior League of Jackson kicked off the holiday season with the Mistletoe Marketplace.

On Friday, the organization teamed up with the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center for the annual Luncheon and Style show. The event featured a fashion show and Jenna Bush Hager was the guest speaker.

Bush Hager is the co-host of Today with Hoda and Jenna and the daughter of former President George W. Bush. She talked about her childhood and how times were simpler for children then.

“We had a very simple, wonderful childhood, and we had parents who were home to hang out with us after work. They weren’t staring at screens when we were trying to get their attention. The world was simpler when we were younger and when you were younger, too. Not just my kids, but all kids in the world we live in are looking down at their phones. I mean, I’m terrified for our kids,” she said.

Proceeds from Mistletoe Marketplace will help about 30 programs in the City of Jackson. The holiday shopping event will end on Saturday, November 6.