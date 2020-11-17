Journey to the North Pole exhibit to open at Mississippi Children’s Museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) announced the Journey to the North Pole exhibit will open on November 23, 2020.

The exhibit transforms MCM’s Gertrude C. Ford Exhibition Hall into a winter wonderland. There will be a 45-foot Snowflake Slide, decorations to build a life-size gingerbread house and a Reindeer Rink for sock skating.

Officials said the exhibit grand opening for MCM Members will be held on Monday, November 23, and will open to the public on weekends and holiday breaks beginning November 24 through January 4.

Wear your favorite holiday pajamas to Jammies at Journey on December 18, the museum will openly exclusively for members from 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. and will be open to the public from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

