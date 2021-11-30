KCS Holiday Express campaign to benefit Salvation Army in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced in September that they would celebrate the 21st anniversary of the KCS Holiday program with a fundraiser to benefit the Salvation Army in 21 communities on its U.S. rail network.

“On this Giving Tuesday, I am proud to announce that KCS will donate $2 for every $1 raised by the Holiday Express project, up to an additional $100,000, between November 30 and December 10, 2021,” said KCS president and CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer. “Please consider a gift to help The Salvation Army keep hope marching on for families in need.”

The communities in Mississippi that will receive the funds KCS raises for the Salvation Army include Corinth, Jackson, Meridian and Vicksburg.

If you would like to make a donation to the 2021 KCS Holiday Express fundraising campaign, click here.