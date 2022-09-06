JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced the first return to the rails of the KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

This year, the festive, six-car holiday train will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families in 20 communities in eight states. See the full schedule here.

In addition, the KCS Holiday Express project will continue its tradition of charitable giving to The Salvation Army.

“KCS is thrilled that we can once again run the Holiday Express train and stop in communities along our rail network,” said president and CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer. “We are grateful to the donors who continued to support the virtual Holiday Express program the last two years, and look forward to another successful fundraising effort to help The Salvation Army help people who need it most during the holiday season.”

The KCS Holiday Express is free to the public at all of its stops. The train will make the following stops in Mississippi:

Saturday Nov 26 4 p.m. – Vicksburg, MS Levee Street Station 1000 Levee St. at the foot of Grove St.

Sunday Nov 27 4 p.m. – Pearl (Jackson), MS KCS Yard, 201 Industrial Park Rd.

Monday Nov 28 4 p.m. – Meridian, MS Union Station, 1901 Front St.