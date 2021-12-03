Keep holiday decorations safe with these tips from Entergy Mississippi

FRIDAY: Warmth continues for today, as clouds begin to increase across the state. Highs this afternoon will again be in the mid and upper 70s. We stay dry, but the clouds will precede an upper low that will move through over the weekend.

WEEKEND FORECAST: A weak disturbance will move through our region on Saturday, with a low 30 percent chance of a few spotty showers/rumbles of thunder, with the greatest chance of showers north of I-20. But overall, Saturday will stay mainly dry and partly sunny. Saturday temperatures will reach the mid 70s. On Sunday, skies will be mostly cloudy with evening showers ahead of a cold front. It will be our last day in the mid 70s for a while.