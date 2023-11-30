LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it can be easy to get distracted.

As shoppers across Mississippi look for holiday gifts, Laurel police said it’s important to be aware of your surroundings because theft is common during the Christmas season.

“We suggest that you park in a well-lit area. If you are a lady and you feel uncomfortable if you’re taking all your stuff to the car, you wait there until there’s multiple people going into the parking lot, have your keys ready,” said Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox.

While you’re shopping, it’s also important to make sure any large purchases are well hidden in your vehicle.

“If you’re going to leave in your car, put in a trunk where you can’t see it. And I mean a traditional trunk, not a hatchback where you can see something. It might be worth just, you know, zooming home and unloading and then going back,” said Cox.

Once the gifts are at your home, police said you should not put presents in front of any large windows.

“A lot of people have these big windows with the Christmas tree in it. And if you put the gift underneath there, you’re kind of enticing somebody to maybe do something. Also, make sure your home’s lit,” said Cox.

If you’re hosting a holiday party, police said you should make sure your and your guests have a designated driver. Patrols will be increased in Laurel during the holiday season.