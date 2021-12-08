Light a Light 2021 helps raise funds for Children’s of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi began the 2021 holiday season with the Light a Light event. This year, the event took place at the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower.

The Light a Light event is one of the oldest fundraising events for Friends of Children’s Hospital. On Tuesday, the event was back for the first time in a while.

“It’s been three years because of COVID and construction, and we’ve been able to do this here at the hospital. So, it’s good to be back, and it’s the 32nd year that this has gone on, and it’s the oldest fundraiser for the Children’s fundraiser in Mississippi,” said Rob Amor with BankPlus.

Friends of Children’s Hospital plays a major role in decorating and planning for the event. Patients were able to meet Santa Claus and enjoy a performance from Ballet Magnificat!