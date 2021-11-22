Lights of the Wild coming to Hattiesburg Zoo in December

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo will host the Lights of the Wild December 3-23. There will be dazzling displays of lanterns that will highlight life-sized animals and larger than life plants, which will be mixed with holiday décor.

The lights will come from Toledo. Staff members at the zoo said they can’t wait for the lights to go up.

“It makes it worth it,” said Vanessa Molden, a staff member. “I enjoy coming over here and working as a team to get the Lights of the Wild ready for the public to enjoy, and then I also bring my family, and we always have a good time.”

Zoo leaders said there will be holiday treat stations located throughout the zoo. Santa Claus will also make a special visit to the facility.