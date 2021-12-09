Look for “MDOT’s 12 Days of Christmas” digital highway signs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will showcase the holiday spirit during “MDOT’s 12 Days of Christmas” digital message sign campaign.

During the 12 days leading up to Christmas, drivers will see holiday-themed safety messages created by the public. The messages will encourage drivers to drive safely during the heavier holiday traffic. The final message will be displayed on Christmas Day, December 25.

“‘MDOT’s 12 Days of Christmas’ campaign was created as a clever way of engaging the public, reminding motorists of safe driving tips,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White.

The messages can be found on highways and interstates across Mississippi. Click here for more information about safe driving.