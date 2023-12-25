LUMBERTON, Miss. (WHLT) – County Line Store and Deli was one of the few places in Lumberton where locals could stop and enjoy a Christmas meal.

The store stays open every Christmas to make sure those not spending time with their families have a traditional Christmas feast. They sell plates of turkey, ham and other traditional holiday dishes.

Buddy Hammett, the store owner, said his staff and customers are like family, and he enjoys getting to see them on Christmas. He’s been collecting Christmas ornaments from customers for the last three years.

“I hound my customers till they bring me an ornament with their name and a year on it. And I’ve been doing it since 2021. So my tree, I got ornaments dated ’21. I rehang them up every year. They bring their kids in. Some of them are crayoned up. You know, they make them out of crayons, some more homemade, some are store-bought. But they all got the name of the person in the year on it. It’s nice seeing a little kid come in here and hang them on the tree. That’s pretty fun. Pretty nice to see,” Hammett said.

The Christmas tree will stay up until New Year’s Day.