Malco Grandview Theater becomes popular Christmas Day tradition for many

We all have our own Christmas traditions. Some are practical like having dinner with family, whereas others have a Christmas tradition that’s rather non traditional.

Christmas Day movies…

For some they’re inaugural… and for some they’re a long running tradition.

Donna Holdines said she always goes to the movies on Christmas, and this year she brought her friend Debra Atwood to see Little Women.

“After Christmas it sort of can be a letdown,” Holdines said. “The gifts are over, Santa Claus is over, everything’s over and so I need something to be excited about to extend the day and it’s a wonderful day.”

“I saw the grandkids this morning and saw what they got and just wanted to relax,” Atwood added.

The Winston family is new to going to the movies on Christmas, they saw Frozen 2, but they said it won’t be their last time doing this.

“It’s just a time to just be with family and hang out and see movies,” Madison Winston said. “It’s fun.”

For the Beckett family, a Christmas Day movie is a tradition that spans over three generations.

“Growing up, going to a movie on Christmas Day was always my family’s tradition,” Aaron Beckett said. “Then when Jamie and I got married before we had kids we kinda made it a tradition and carried this tradition down to our kids.