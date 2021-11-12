Marion County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual toy drive

Home for the Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Marion County Sheriff’s Office holding Annual Toy Drive , (Courtesy of Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page).

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is accepting donations for their annual toy drive.

Items can be dropped off at the sheriff’s office Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until December 15. They toys will be donated to Children’s of Mississippi.

The following items are needed:

  • Stuffed animals
  • Legos
  • Hot Wheels
  • Playing cards
  • Barbie dolls
  • Play Doh
  • Fidget spinners
  • Push-pop bubble fidgets
  • Toddler toy sets
  • Rattle and sensory teether toys
  • Coloring books
  • Colors
  • Washable markers
  • Flip-flops
  • Socks
  • Underwear
  • Toothpaste and toothbrushes
  • Combs, brushes and deodorant

Clothing items can be in toddler, kids or youth sizes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories