Marion County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual toy drive

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is accepting donations for their annual toy drive.
Items can be dropped off at the sheriff’s office Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until December 15. They toys will be donated to Children’s of Mississippi.
The following items are needed:
- Stuffed animals
- Legos
- Hot Wheels
- Playing cards
- Barbie dolls
- Play Doh
- Fidget spinners
- Push-pop bubble fidgets
- Toddler toy sets
- Rattle and sensory teether toys
- Coloring books
- Colors
- Washable markers
- Flip-flops
- Socks
- Underwear
- Toothpaste and toothbrushes
- Combs, brushes and deodorant
Clothing items can be in toddler, kids or youth sizes.