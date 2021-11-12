Marion County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual toy drive

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is accepting donations for their annual toy drive.

Items can be dropped off at the sheriff’s office Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until December 15. They toys will be donated to Children’s of Mississippi.

The following items are needed:

Stuffed animals

Legos

Hot Wheels

Playing cards

Barbie dolls

Play Doh

Fidget spinners

Push-pop bubble fidgets

Toddler toy sets

Rattle and sensory teether toys

Coloring books

Colors

Washable markers

Flip-flops

Socks

Underwear

Toothpaste and toothbrushes

Combs, brushes and deodorant

Clothing items can be in toddler, kids or youth sizes.