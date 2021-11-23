MDOT to limit road construction for Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With Thanksgiving approaching, Mississippians will be on the roads to travel for the holiday. Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said drivers should avoid distractions and buckle up in order to remain safe.

“Thanksgiving travel is expected to increase this year, meaning there will be more motorists on the road with you,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “Motorists should watch their speeds and obey all traffic laws to ensure they make it safely to their holiday destinations.”

MDOT offers these tips for safe driving this Thanksgiving:

Plan ahead.

Get plenty of rest before driving. Remember to plan frequent stops if traveling long distances.

Buckle up. Seat belt use is one of the easiest and most effective ways to save lives and reduce injuries from a possible crash.

Always use caution in work zones. Maintenance workers also want to make it home safely to their families for the holidays.

Watch out for wildlife. Cooler temperatures mean deer and other wildlife are more active near highways. Use extra caution if traveling during dusk and dawn.

Do not drive impaired. If you do plan to drink, make sure you have a designated driver.

MDOT crews and contractors will limit road construction requiring lane closures beginning the afternoon of Wednesday, November 24, through the morning Monday, November 29. All construction will halt Thursday, November 25.

“Even though most highway construction will halt across the state, motorists should be aware that some lane closures will remain in place,” said White. “Lane closures are there to protect motorists, and MDOT urges drivers to treat these areas as active work zones.”