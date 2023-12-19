JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More vehicles are expected to be on the highways as Mississippians travel for Christmas and New Year’s.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will suspend all interstate and four-lane highway construction during peak Christmas and New Year’s travel times. All road construction requiring lane closures will stop December 24 and resume on January 1.

The closures will provide maximum travel capacity and minimal construction delays for holiday travelers.

“Despite the absence of highway construction activities statewide, drivers should be aware that some lane closures will remain in place,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “These lane closures aim to protect motorists and MDOT urges drivers to always treat these areas as active work zones, even with the absence of workers.”