Meatless Thanksgiving? Here are some plant-based foods to try ahead of the holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With just four days until Thanksgiving, some people will be trying plant based foods instead of meat.

If you feel sluggish and tired after eating Thanksgiving dinner every year, it may be a sign your body doesn’t properly digest meat. An alternative meatless Thanksgiving could help you feel guilt free after you eat.

A growing number of people are choosing to reduce or eliminate animal products from their life. As a result, a larger selection of plant-based options have become noticeable at grocery stores, restaurants, and public events. A plant-based diet is a low fat, high fiber, vegetable-based diet. Some say it’s just about what you eat that doesn’t work against your body’s natural process and make you feel tired.

“A lot of the additives, a lot of that extra stuff is causing that, it’s the food that you consume is actually supposed to give you energy. It’s supposed to energize you, It’s supposed to have you ready to get up and go but the majority of stuff that we consume makes us sleepy because it makes our body work double time to attempt to digest it and break it down so we can remove it,” said Eric Collins Detrice Robins.

He continued, “A lot of the food we not removing it because it’s so packed with so much stuff that our bodies are not getting enough fiber that the digestive system needs to get rid of it.”

For beginners, it’s easy to start, make more vegetables and less meat and in the vegetables, you usually add meat to for flavoring, eliminate it. This way we stay energized and ready to play Thanksgiving games with the whole family.