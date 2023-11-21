JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) announced the 2023 Thanksgiving Enforcement Period.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration declared November 22 to November 26 the official Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

In 2022, MHP investigated 212 crashes over this period, with six fatalities and 43 injuries.

“As you are making plans to travel for Thanksgiving, let’s remind ourselves of the importance of safe driving habits,” said Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Remember to slow down, buckle up, and avoid texting and driving. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will continue to work tirelessly to promote safety for everyone traveling in our state. Happy Thanksgiving!”

Troopers will be out on the highways and interstate systems during the enforcement period.

“We ask for the motoring public’s help as we work together to reduce fatal traffic crashes during our Thanksgiving travel season,” said Colonel Randy Ginn. “With your help, we will keep our highways safe.”

MHP will continue to assist motorists and would like to remind travelers that if they need help on the roadway or to report a reckless driver, dial 47 (HP) on their cellular device.