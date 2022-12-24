JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is increasing its presence across the state this holiday weekend.

Troopers and other law enforcement officers will be out enforcing the speed limit and cracking down on seat belt violations and intoxicated drivers. MHP officials said to expect heavy traffic and are warning drivers to be prepared for delays.

“Be aware that a lot of people are already out on the road. They’re getting a head start for the travel period. So, just leave extra early. Be prepared for any delays, make sure you have at least a half a tank of gas because you never know what may happen on the roadway. You may get stuck in traffic for a long period of time for whatever reason. Let someone know that you’re coming just so they know to expect you in case you’re not there on time, so they know to look out for you,” said MHP Master Sergeant Kervin Stewart.

“We’re also having a lot of deer crashes, deer versus vehicle collisions. So, just be prepared for the deer. If you see one, expect another one. Do not swerve for these animals because you may miss them and hurt yourself or one of your loved ones. You don’t want to do that over a squirrel or a deer. You know, if you have to hit them, just hit them,” he continued.

AAA is predicting 102 million Americans will be traveling by car this Christmas.