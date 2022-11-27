JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Christmas season is underway with the “Journey to the North Pole” exhibit at the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson.

The holiday exhibit uses lessons in navigation, geography and holiday literature to help kids find their way to the North Pole. The Gertrude C. Ford Exhibition Hall is decorated as a magical winter village with hundreds of lights, trains and Christmas trees. Kids also get to write letters to Santa, skate on the reindeer skating rink and take their turn sliding down a giant 75-foot slide. Museum staff said the event was a large success and the kids seem to love the slide the most.

“Our turnout has been amazing. We’ve had some really, really exciting numbers this year. We’re glad to be able to welcome a lot of guests, a lot of families, people who really are coming back out for the first time. A lot of people are really excited to be able to celebrate the holidays again,” said William Moore, the assistant director of exhibits for the museum.

“The kids love the slide. We love all the decorations.”

“Oh, we loved the slide. We loved the slide.”

“It was great. I screamed the first time.”

The exhibit is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until January 8. Tickets are $10 each.