Mississippi Ag Museum hosts annual Homestead for the Holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will host the annual Homestead for the Holidays event. Held Thursday, December 10, and Friday, December 11, the Museum will be open from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children, ages 3-17.

Attendees will be able to enjoy a sampler breakfast for supper, story time with Mrs. Claus and get their pictures made with Santa and Rudolph. There will also be various agricultural demonstrations, and people can visit the Fortenberry-Parkman Farmstead and experience Christmas during the early 1920s.

Carousel and train rides will be available as well as hands-on historic crafts and live music throughout the grounds. In addition, the Museum will be “Packing the Wagon” and taking canned food donations at the door for the Mississippi Food Network.

The Museum, located at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, call 601-432-4500 or 1-800-844-8687, or visit www.msagmuseum.org.

