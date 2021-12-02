Mississippi Aquarium to host Ales at The Sails

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium will host Ales at The Sails: Craft Beer & Holiday Cheer on Friday, December 10. The event will be from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and is for those 21 and older.

Some of the many breweries included in the tasting are Chandeleur, Southern Prohibition, Braided River, Ghost Train and Fairhope. There will also be live music.

Each ticket includes unlimited beer samples at tasting stations throughout the campus. A limited number of tickets are available for the holiday event.

