JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Everyone will ring in 2024 on New Year’s Eve, but kids are not always able to stay up for the midnight countdown.

On Saturday, the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson hosted their annual Noon Year’s Eve party. The kid-friendly version of a New Year’s Eve celebration provides families a safe, interactive space full of activities to partake in.

There was a resolution wall filled with what children hope to accomplish in 2024. The Children’s Museum also has some new and exciting goals on their checklist.

Outside of their regular exhibits, the museum created special activities centered around the new year.

“The resolution is to continue to elevate and provide excellent experiences for children and families. We’re going to be making some renovations over the next year and beyond, so that we can continue to bring enjoyable experiences to children and families, but get bigger and better every time,” said Monique Ealey, director of education for the Mississippi Children’s Museum.