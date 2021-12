JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) kicked off the New Year 12 hours early.

Children, along with their parents, attended at the annual ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ celebration at the Jackson museum. The event featured a balloon drop and a dance party.

“You can just tell the excitement in everyone’s eyes. They want to do good in school or accomplish something they’ve been trying to do,” said Angela Mitchell, marketing director for MCM.