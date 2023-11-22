JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For those planning to hit the road for Thanksgiving, Mississippi is one of the most dangerous states to do so.

Data from ValuePenguin by LendingTree shows that Mississippi has the highest rate of motor vehicle fatalities for Turkey Day and Christmas nationally. Over five years, there were 47 fatalities around Thanksgiving and 34 around Christmas. Those statistics mirror trends present throughout the rest of the year: Mississippi is the deadliest place to drive nationally.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, there were 697 fatal crashes and 772 deaths in Mississippi in 2021, bringing the death rate per 100,000 people to 26.2. Between 2011 and 2020, Mississippi had the 2nd highest teenage driver fatality rates in the United States. In 2021, 30% of fatalities happened in an urban environment. Almost 60% of deaths happened in rural areas.

The following statistics from the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) give a glimpse as to why driving fatalities are so high in Mississippi and nationally.

Half of those killed in motor vehicle crashes in Mississippi were not using a seatbelt.

More than nine out of 10 Americans wear their seat belts. In Mississippi, that number is only 77.9%, which is among the lowest seat belt use rates in the U.S.

Teenage drivers and passengers are among those least likely to wear their seat belts.

Nationally, seat belts saved 13,941 lives of people aged five and older in 2015. Child restraints saved another 266 children ages four and younger during that time.

In Mississippi, seat belts saved 296 lives in 2015. If 100% of vehicle occupants buckled up, 121 more people would be alive.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for 15 to 20-year-olds in the US.

For drivers 15-19 years old involved in fatal crashes, 21% were distracted by the use of cell phones.

Driving while using a cell phone reduces the brain activity associated with driving by 37%.

In 2016, drunk driving fatalities represented 18% of total traffic deaths in Mississippi.

Below are tips to reduce the chances of getting into an accident, or decreasing the financial headache if you do.

Upgrade your insurance policy with better coverage for long-distance travel. Acquire roadside assistance (or determine if you already have it). Get a designated driver. Delay driving home until the next day.

For more tips, visit drivesmart.mdot.ms.gov.