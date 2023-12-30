JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Paramedics at American Medical Response (AMR) are urging caution with fireworks ahead of New Year’s Eve in Mississippi.

Many Mississippi communities have restrictions and penalties on the sale and use of fireworks. The National Fireworks Safety Council warns that certain fireworks are illegal in all 50 states. Those include M-80’s, Silver Salutes and Cherry Bombs. Further, if your fireworks injure or kill someone or start a fire, you could be sued.

According to the United States Fire Administration (USFA), more than 11,000 people are injured from fireworks each year in the United States. Officials with the Consumer Product Safety Commission said nearly half of those injured by fireworks are under the age of 15.

While fingers and hands are most often injured, the American Academy of Ophthalmology estimates fireworks annually cause nearly 2,000 eye injuries with permanent eye damage.

AMR has some tips when it comes to fireworks safety:

Follow all instructions on the packaging

Keep a bucket of water or a hose nearby as a precaution

Wear eye protection

Never use fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Ignite only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight duds

Do not aim, throw or point fireworks at people, animals, vehicles, or structures

Never give children fireworks Sparklers are dangerous, reaching temperatures as high as 2,000 degrees – as hot as a blow torch – and may cause serious burns long after they appear to be out.

