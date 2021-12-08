Mississippi to participate in multicultural holiday egg recipe campaign

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board will be joining other states to celebrate the holidays during Eggs Around the World Day, a multicultural holiday egg recipe campaign.

Food traditions will be celebrated across a variety of religious and ethnic backgrounds in participating states including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, South Dakota, Virginia and Mississippi.

The participating states will partner with food bloggers and influencers to develop egg-specific recipes surrounding various holidays like Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas and more. Bloggers will be encouraged to share the history and background of the dish and why it is a part of their holiday traditions.

The recipes will be promoted through a social media campaign in each participating state. There will also be a grocery store gift card sweepstakes to encourage social media followers to try new holiday recipes at home.

Follow the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board on Facebook to stay updated on the campaign.