MEMPHIS, Tenn.. –A Hernando, Mississippi, woman adopting her niece and five nephews got a big surprise from singer and talk show host Jennifer Hudson this week.

Representatives from Hudson’s show showed up at Amanda Perry’s home armed with about $5,000 worth of gifts and prize. The Christmas giveaway was also featured on the syndicated program.

Over the summer, Perry set up a GoFundMe to raise $20,000 for a private adoption. She said Hudson contacted her through the GoFundMe page and said she wanted to interview her via Zoom. Perry said she had no idea Hudson’s elves were about to show up at her home with all the presents.

“She told me to dress festive for the Zoom as it would be on their IG page. In the middle of the Zoom, she said it would only allow a certain amount of time, so we had to log out and start another Zoom,” said Perry. “While I was waiting for her to send a new Zoom link, there was a knock at the door!”

Amanda Perry and her kids with gifts from the Jennifer Hudson show. Courtesy: Amanda Perry

Perry said along with toys for the kids, Hudson also included gifts for her and two free trips.

“My family knew all along. The crew and all my family were across the street at my sister’s house the whole time getting everything together. I did not let them open the gifts yet, but I know what some of it is,” Perry said. “This was the biggest surprise of my entire 42 years of life.”

Perry said her half-sister was forced to give up the children due to mental illness and drug addiction, and she didn’t think twice about taking them all in.

Perry, a registered medical assistant, also has two grown children who are out of the house.

Perry hopes to make the adoptions official after the first of the year. She said their next court date is in February.