Mississippians make New Year’s resolutions for 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With 2022 right around the corner, Mississippians are making their New Year’s resolutions.

Many hope the new year will change and positivity.

“Just to live better. Live day by day, and enjoy life and just try and stay away from the coronavirus,” said one person.

“My New Year’s resolution is to stay healthy and to avoid this COVID and to lose some weight,” said Angela Johnson.

Another woman said she wants to travel more.

According to goskills.com, some of the top New Year’s resolutions include exercising more, getting organized, learning a new skill and living life to the fullest.

However, the Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health reported people don’t stick to their resolutions for longer than a few weeks.