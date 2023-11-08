JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) announced the “Museum Merriment” will return to the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science this year.

The event will transform the museum into a place of enchantment for families to enjoy. There will be captivating exhibits and hands-on activities.

“Join us for special holiday fun and create cherished moments that last a lifetime! Start by taking a guided fall hike with our educators and finish by ringing in 2024 with a 1,000 balloon-drop during the ‘Almost New Year’s Eve’ party!” said Charles Knight, Museum Director.

“Museum Merriment” Events:

November 11 (10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.): “Fall, Photography, and Nature in Your Backyard” – Join Dr. Wesley Shoop, the author of “Mississippi’s Natural Heritage”, for a book signing and guided nature photography hike on the Museum’s trails to learn about the flora and fauna in LeFleur’s Bluff State Park.

November 21 (10 a.m. – Noon): "Let's Talk Turkey" – Meet live turkeys, learn how to talk turkey, create a turkey craft, and play turkey games.

December 1 – 22 (Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.): "Santa Feeds the Fish" - watch Santa SCUBA dive to feed the fish in the Museum's aquariums.

December 1 (9 a.m. – Noon): "S.T.E.M. with Snowflakes" - Students, families, and children will enjoy a morning of snowflake discovery through hands-on, interactive games, experiments, crafts, and stories.

December 8 & 9 (6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.): "Snow Much Fun" – Play in scheduled "snowfalls", create winter woodland crafts, conduct winter S.T.E.M. experiments, see Santa SCUBA dive to feed the fish, and have a "snowball fight" in a snow maze!

December 16 (9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.): "The Wonder-Filled Holiday Magic Show with Dorian LaChance" – Filled with amazing magic, hilarious comedy, seasonal music, and audience participation.

December 30: "Almost New Year's Eve Glow Party" – Families will ring in 2024 with a balloon drop, prizes, and a live, nocturnal animal show, and will explore the "Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs" exhibit before it goes extinct! Expected to sell out.

The Museum and LeFleur’s Bluff Playground will be closed November 23-24, 2023, December 24-25, 2023, and January 1, 2024.

The museum is located at 2148 Riverside Drive in Jackson.