New Year’s Eve Glow Party to be held at Mississippi Museum of Natural Science

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science will host the New Year’s Eve Glow Party on Friday, December 31 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Features of the event include:
- 1,000-ballon drop at 8:00 p.m.
- Enjoy bowling, hopscotch, bubbles and win prizes like candy, trinkets and animal posters
- Wear glowing or black light reactive attire and receive glow bracelets
- Experience a live nocturnal animal show
- Take a glow stick trail hike
- Eat cupcakes and punch
- Take photos in a photo booth
- Explore the museum
- Dance in the interactive weather dance hall
- Fly through the eye of a hurricane and create a mini tornado
- Get your face painted by Anderson Square Art Studio (not included with ticket)
Grand prizes like a free, one-year Mississippi Museum of Natural Science Foundation (MMNSF) family membership and a swag bag will also be given away.
Tickets are $8 per person for MMNSF members and $10 per person for nonmembers. Children under two-years-old can attend for free. Tickets will not be sold at the door and must be purchased by 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 31. Masks are recommended. Purchase tickets here.