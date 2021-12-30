New Year’s Eve Glow Party to be held at Mississippi Museum of Natural Science

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science will host the New Year’s Eve Glow Party on Friday, December 31 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Features of the event include:

1,000-ballon drop at 8:00 p.m.

Enjoy bowling, hopscotch, bubbles and win prizes like candy, trinkets and animal posters

Wear glowing or black light reactive attire and receive glow bracelets

Experience a live nocturnal animal show

Take a glow stick trail hike

Eat cupcakes and punch

Take photos in a photo booth

Explore the museum

Dance in the interactive weather dance hall

Fly through the eye of a hurricane and create a mini tornado

Get your face painted by Anderson Square Art Studio (not included with ticket)

Grand prizes like a free, one-year Mississippi Museum of Natural Science Foundation (MMNSF) family membership and a swag bag will also be given away.

Tickets are $8 per person for MMNSF members and $10 per person for nonmembers. Children under two-years-old can attend for free. Tickets will not be sold at the door and must be purchased by 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 31. Masks are recommended. Purchase tickets here.