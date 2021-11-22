Ole Miss releases 2021 holiday keepsake ornament

Ole Miss releases its 2021 holiday keepsake ornament (Courtesy of the University of Mississippi)

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Museum released this year’s holiday keepsake ornament.

For 2021, the school honors its Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in an oval-shaped, Christmas-colored ornament for the trees of Ole Miss fans.

The ornament is $25 and can also be bought in a bundle of previous years’ ornaments for the same price. The item can be shipped for a fee of $7 and must be placed by December 6 to receive it before Christmas.

Purchase the ornament at the Museum Store or call (662)-915-7073.