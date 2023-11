JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 4,500 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect gifts during National Collection Week, which is November 13-20, 2023.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts—filled with school supplies, personal care items and fun toys—to children worldwide since 1993.

The following locations will be drop-off sites in Central Mississippi:

Crossview Baptist Church – 687 Burnham Road in Brandon Monday, Nov. 13, [2 p.m. – 5 p.m.] Tuesday, Nov. 14, [2 p.m. – 5 p.m.] Wednesday, Nov. 15, [2 p.m. – 5 p.m.] Thursday, Nov. 16, [2 p.m. – 5 p.m.] Friday, Nov. 17, [2 p.m. – 5 p.m.] Saturday, Nov. 18, [11 a.m. – 1 p.m.] Sunday, Nov. 19, [1 p.m. – 3 p.m.] Monday, Nov. 20, [8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.]

– 687 Burnham Road in Brandon Briar Hill Baptist Church – 707 Highway 469 N. in Florence Monday, Nov. 13, [4 p.m. – 6 p.m.] Tuesday, Nov. 14, [5 p.m. – 7 p.m.] Wednesday, Nov. 15, [9 a.m. – 11 a.m.] Thursday, Nov. 16, [9 a.m. – 11 a.m.] Friday, Nov. 17, [4 p.m. – 6 p.m.] Saturday, Nov. 18, [10 a.m. – 12 p.m.] Sunday, Nov. 19, [2 p.m. – 4 p.m.] Monday, Nov. 20, [8 a.m. – 10 a.m.]

– 707 Highway 469 N. in Florence Pear Orchard Presbyterian Church – 750 S Pear Orchard Road in Ridgeland Monday, Nov. 13, [12 p.m. – 2 p.m.] Tuesday, Nov. 14, [4 p.m. – 6 p.m.] Wednesday, Nov. 15, [12 p.m. – 2 p.m.] Thursday, Nov. 16, [4 p.m. – 6 p.m.] Friday, Nov. 17, [12 p.m. – 2 p.m.] Saturday, Nov. 18, [12 p.m. – 2 p.m.] Sunday, Nov. 19, [1 p.m. – 3 p.m.] Monday, Nov. 20, [10 a.m. – 4 p.m.]

– 750 S Pear Orchard Road in Ridgeland Liberty Baptist Church – 5199 Lakeland Drive in Flowood Monday, Nov. 13, [9 a.m. – 1 p.m.] Tuesday, Nov. 14, [9 a.m. – 1 p.m.] Wednesday, Nov. 15, [5 p.m. – 8 p.m.] Thursday, Nov. 16, [9 a.m. – 1 p.m.] Friday, Nov. 17, [9 a.m. – 1 p.m.] Saturday, Nov. 18, [9 a.m. – 11 a.m.] Sunday, Nov. 19, [2 p.m. – 4 p.m.] Monday, Nov. 20, [9 a.m. – 11 a.m.]

– 5199 Lakeland Drive in Flowood Center Terrace Baptist Church – 605 E. Peace Street in Canton Monday, Nov. 13, [4 p.m. – 7 p.m.] Tuesday, Nov. 14, [5 p.m. – 8 p.m.] Wednesday, Nov. 15, [2 p.m. – 4 p.m.] Thursday, Nov. 16, [4 p.m. – 8 p.m.] Friday, Nov. 17, [3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.] Saturday, Nov. 18, [9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.] Sunday, Nov. 19, [1 p.m. – 3 p.m.] Monday, Nov. 20, [10 a.m. – 12 p.m.]

– 605 E. Peace Street in Canton