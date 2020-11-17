Outlets of Mississippi announces Make-A-Wish fundraiser, tree lighting ceremony

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl will begin the “Season of Wishes” fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Mississippi on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The event will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

This year’s fundraiser will be difference due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shoppers and guests are invited to join Santa on the Plaza, while Make-A-Wish Kids will join via Zoom during the tree lighting ceremony.

This “Season of Wishes” will collect donations November 22 through December 22 to grant Wish Kid

Emma a shopping spree. Anyone can donate by either purchasing a Wish STAR at Visitor Services,

or can donate by scanning the QR code onsite, or donate online at www.MakeAWishSOW.org.

“This holiday season will definitely be different compared to others. We wanted to find a way to

still support Make-A-Wish Mississippi, especially knowing how hard it has been to grant wishes

this year during a pandemic. To be able to create an event that still allows Make-A-Wish kids to

participate is a great honor and we’re happy to be involved with such an amazing group,” said

Carlos Hernandez, General Manager of Outlets of Mississippi.

Everyone is encouraged to wear their mask, wash their hands & practice social distancing during

this event.

LATEST STORIES: