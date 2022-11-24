EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV)- The Edwards Community Center gave out over 300 Thanksgiving meals to the community on Thursday.

Volunteers helped deliver plates to those who were not able to attend. This is an annual event organized by town leaders and volunteers, focused on giving back to those who would otherwise go without this holiday season.

“We have families, but we decided to serve other families that don’t have. People are still recovering from COVID-19 and the tornado that hit the Town of Edwards. We just feel so blessed to be give back to the community. Not just for the senior citizens, but it’s for everybody to have a good thanksgiving meal,” said Edwards Alderman-at-large Derrick Clark.

Organizers said they are thankful for the donations that helped support the meal giveaway.