VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Over 500 hot meals were delivered to the homeless, shut-in seniors and anyone who couldn’t cook or afford a Christmas dinner in Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Daily News reported the tradition began 19 years ago with 50 meals. This year, the event topped out with 500 meals. It all started on a plane that was coming back from a mission trip in Mexico when Pastor Bob Ford, Judy Ford and Sue VanDenAkker had a conversation about feeding the hungry in Vicksburg.

Beyond Walls Ministry and the members of Porters Chapel Methodist and Hawkins Methodist Churches have kept the tradition going. All of the food was bought, cooked, served and delivered by the members of both churches. The menu consisted of turkey, cornbread dressing with gravy, ham, green beans, sweet potatoes, rolls, peach cobbler and pie.