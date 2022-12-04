PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Pearl hosted a Christmas parade to kick off the holiday season.

The community came out and was filled with joy as floats passed by throwing candy. There were even a few people from out of town who got to experience the holiday cheer.

“We’re out here enjoying everybody and seeing everybody together the way that it’s supposed to be. Seeing everybody come out and enjoy their day and their time with their kids and with their family, which is very important for the holidays,” said Deloris Brown.