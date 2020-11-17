Pearl to host virtual Christmas event, no parade

Home for the Holidays
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Pearl announced the city will host a Virtual Christmas Celebration event instead of the traditional Christmas parade. This decision is in response to the ongoing rapid spread of new COVID-19 cases.

“This was a very difficult, but necessary decision we feel we must make for the health and safety of all our citizens, parade participants and city staff,” said Mayor Jake Windham.

The Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will turn into a Virtual Christmas Celebration on Saturday, December 5 at 6 p.m. in front of City Hall. The event will be broadcast “live” on the Pearl Municipal Broadcasting Network.

